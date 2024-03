Share:













The White House will continue to work with the US Congress to approve a funding package for Ukraine, and will also seek other options for support.

This was stated by the coordinator of strategic communications of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, in an interview with the Voice of America.

In addition, he said, the US will work with allies on possible contributions.

"And, of course, we're looking within our own system, within our own government and the entire administration, to see if there's anything else we could do to support Ukraine. But none of these efforts can replace the scope, the scale, that has provided us approving the request for additional funding," Kirby said.

Asked if the administration might have a plan B, Kirby said: "We're always looking at other options that we can take. But whatever they are, they're not going to be as good as asking for more funding."

He also said it's "difficult to say with certainty" whether the House will approve the bill, and that depends on House Speaker Mike Johnson.

"We know, and Speaker Johnson knows, if he brings it up for a vote, the bill will pass. There's enough bipartisan support for it, in both parties. There's no question. The real question is, will he bring it up? And only he can answer the that's the question," Kirby added.

It will be recalled that Biden warned his allies about changing the world order for 50 years in the event of Ukraine's defeat in the war with the russian federation.