The situation at the front is currently much better than in the last three months. The advance of the aggressor state of russia is halted, its army is losing a large number of vital forces.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with BMF.tv.

Now the Ukrainian President is more optimistic about the situation at the front. According to him, the Defense Forces of Ukraine had difficulties due to the lack of artillery ammunition, the air blockade, russian long-range weapons and the density of russian drones.

"The situation is much better than in the last three months. Russia's advance has been halted, and its army is losing a large number of its vital forces," Zelenskyy said.

However, the head of state emphasized that everything can change in a month or even a week if the Ukrainian army is not sufficiently equipped. Zelenskyy emphasized that russia has long-range weapons: "They are 20 kilometers ahead of us," the President said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 12, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns said that Ukraine may face new territorial losses this year.

As of March 12, russia's total losses in the war in Ukraine amounted to 425,890 servicemen.

On March 12, the Freedom of Russia legion reported that the fighters of the volunteer unit allegedly established control over the village of Tyotkino in the Kursk Oblast of the russian federation.