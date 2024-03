Share:













Since the start of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, 1,000 air alerts have sounded in Kyiv.

This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City Military Administration on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, exactly 1,000 air alerts have been sounded in Kyiv. The total duration is 1,165 hours and 26 minutes. This is more than 48 days of continuous alerts... More than a month and a half of living in shelters," the report says.

Only on Tuesday, March 12, in the morning in Kyiv, the air warning signal sounded twice.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, noted that Kyiv remains a priority target for russia, therefore, attention is constantly paid to the defense of the capital.