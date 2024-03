UGA predicts decrease in grain and oilseeds crop by 8% to 81.6 million tons in 2023

The Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) predicts a decrease in grain and oilseed crops by 8% %, or 6.5 million tons, to 76.1 million tons in 2024 compared to last year.

This is stated in the UGA message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The UGA estimates the potential harvest in 2024 at 76.1 million tons of grain and oilseeds. While the 2023 harvest as estimated by the UGA was 82.6 million tons of grain and oilseeds. The current forecast is based on average weather conditions over the past 5 years, so improvement or deterioration of these conditions in spring and summer can make adjustments. The potential decline in the crop in the new season will be caused by a decrease in cultivated areas mainly under crops due to unfavorable price conditions in the global market and relatively expensive export logistics," the report said.

According to the report, under such conditions, exports in the new 2024/2025 season could amount to about 43.7 million tons.

This season, according to the UGA, exports of grain and oilseeds can reach 53.1 million tons of grain and oilseeds under conditions of unimpeded operation of the Ukrainian sea corridor and the Danube Way.

The UGA forecasts wheat harvest in 2024 at 20 million tons (in 2023 - 22 million tons), barley harvest - 4.6 million tons (in 2023 - 5.8 million tons), corn harvest - 26.3 million tons (in 2023 - 29.6 million tons), sunflower harvest - 13.7 million tons (in 2023 - 14.2 million tons), rapeseed harvest - 4.2 million tons (in 2023 - 4.3 million tons), soybean harvest - 5.5 million tons (in 2023 - 4.9 million tons).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of February, sowing of spring crops started in Ukraine.