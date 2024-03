Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the renewal of the military command said that it continues in parallel with the audit in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said this in an interview with French media BFM TV and Le Monde when asked about team updates, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The update of the military command is underway and continues in parallel with the audit, which will end this month in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at least that is what the command promised me. By the end of the month, the audit will end, which leads to certain changes in positions, certain commanders or relevant generals and commanders," he said.

Zelenskyy added that in relation to mobilization, an audit is also carried out where one or another number of already mobilized people are located and on what positions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 8, Zelenskyy appointed Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, instead of Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Anatolii Barhylevych was appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Oleksandr Pavliuk has become the new Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Sodol - the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces, Ihor Skybiuk - the Commander of the Air Assault Forces, Ihor Plakhuta - the commander of the Territorial Defense Forces, Volodymyr Karpenko - the Commander of the Logistics Forces, Oleksandr Yakovets - the Commander of the Support Forces.