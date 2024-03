Share:













Russian president vladimir putin will limit himself to asymmetric measures and avoid direct confrontation with NATO.

This is announced by the US intelligence community in a report.

According to intelligence, the war against Ukraine has led to significant problems for russia, but the country remains a persistent and effective adversary. Russia is trying to mitigate the effects of sanctions on its economy and is strengthening relations with key adversaries of the US and the West, such as China, Iran and North Korea.

According to the conclusions of the intelligence community, russia is likely to avoid a direct military confrontation with NATO and will limit itself to "asymmetric activities." "President vladimir putin probably believes that russia has thwarted Ukraine's attempts to win back significant territories, that his calculation for victory in this war is working," the document says.

The intelligence also notes that close economic cooperation with Beijing provides russia with a significant market for energy and other resources, providing protection against possible future sanctions and a strong partner to counter the US. In addition, intelligence indicates that russia has managed to redistribute most of its seaborne oil exports and is likely to sell them at prices above the "G7 price ceiling" thanks to cooperation with non-Western partners and rising prices last year.

Intelligence believes that Moscow will use "all available resources of the state" power to protect its interests and attempts to undermine the influence of the United States and its allies through various measures, such as energy pressure, efforts to weaken the unity of the West in Ukraine, influence in the military and security sphere, cyber operations, espionage and various tricks.

