The US Department of State commented on the statement of Pope Francis regarding the war of the aggressor country of the russian federation against Ukraine.

This was discussed at a briefing by the Department of State’s spokesman, Matthew Miller.

"I saw that the Vatican later clarified these comments. Undoubtedly, we support Ukraine's right to self-defense. We have said again and again that there is nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," he noted.

According to the representative of the Department of State, the United States supports the peace formula and would also support efforts to end this war peacefully.

"But this requires vladimir putin to stop aggression, stop trying to seize and hold Ukrainian territory, and agree to negotiations - and he is not willing to do that yet," Miller added.

It will be recalled that in an interview for the Swiss TV channel RSI, the Pope, answering the question whether Ukraine needs to raise the "white flag" and go to negotiations with the russian federation, supported this position.

After that, the Vatican declared that the Pope did not mean the capitulation of Ukraine. The press service emphasized that the Pope's words about the "white flag" were taken from a phrase suggested by the interviewer.

Meanwhile, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, commenting on the Pope's statement, believes that he should appeal to putin to encourage him to withdraw troops from Ukraine.