Residents of Nepal recruited for war complain of deception by russians and ask to return them home

Share:













Copied



Four Nepali citizens, who were previously recruited by the russians to participate in the war against Ukraine, recorded a video message asking to be rescued from russia.

This was reported by the Indian media India Today with reference to the video appeal of the Nepalese.

According to available information, the names of the men in the video are Santosh, Sanjay, Kumar and Ram. Previously, they were recruited by the aggressor country of russia to participate in the war in Ukraine.

The Nepalese said in the video that during recruitment they were told that they would allegedly be auxiliaries in the russian army. They did not specify what exactly this means.

Now, the men complain, it has become clear to them that they have been deceived and will be sent to war.

According to them, initially there were many Indian citizens with them, but after some time the Indian government intervened and they were returned to their homeland.

They also claim that the Nepalese government is refusing to help them, so they have decided to turn to India.

"Nepal and India have very strong relations. Nothing is happening from our side, but your country and your embassy are very strong. We all want to go back because we were cheated here," the Nepalese said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2023, it became known that russia is recruiting residents of Nepal to participate in the war against Ukraine.

It will be recalled that Nepal later stopped issuing work permits to its citizens in the russian federation. This happened after news of the death of at least 10 Nepalese in the war in Ukraine.

We also reported that at the end of January of this year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal asked the russian federation to return home the Nepalese who had previously been recruited for the war.