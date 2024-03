Share:













Dmytro Lykhovii, a spokesman for the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, said that a new point of attempts at the russian offensive appeared on the Orikhove axis - the Vremivskyi ledge, where the enemy began to carry out offensives on foot from night to today, March 11, morning.

He told about this on the telethon.

"As for the hottest axes. I can highlight events on the Orikhove axis, in which, although there are relatively fewer assault actions from the enemy - five from this morning to 6 p.m., but at the same time a new point of attempts at an enemy offensive appeared there in its geography, this is the so-called Vremivskyi ledge, where the Russians storm on foot, starting from night and this morning," he said.

Lykhovii said that the Vremivskyi ledge is approximately on the border of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions. According to him, earlier there was a comparatively calmer situation.

"Now - it can be seen that this is another point where the enemy is trying to direct its offensive. All why? Well, the presidential election in Russia is probably approaching and the occupying troops need to show some result," he said.

Recall, on March 7, Lykhovii said that the Orikhove axis is becoming a new "hot" section at the front.