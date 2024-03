Share:













The Orikhove axis is becoming a new "hot" section at the front.

The spokesman for the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group Dmytro Lykhovii announced this on the air of the telethon.

"And I draw attention to the fact that Orikhove is becoming a hot axis in our area of ​ ​ responsibility. Where the enemy tries to cut the Robotyne ledge. If in previous days and weeks there were sometimes only 0 enemy assault actions per day, sometimes 1-3, maximum 5, then yesterday 16 enemy attacks were recorded west of the village of Verbove and near the village of Robotyne," he said.

According to the speaker, here the enemy is developing activity similar to the one that it had already tried in mid-February and was stopped.

"Now it is making some new offensive attempts there. And the more the enemy is advancing, the more we are destroying its manpower and equipment," Lykhovii added.

Recall, according to British intelligence, now the russian occupiers are continuing attacks in order to expand control over the town of Bakhmut. The russian federation advanced and occupied the eastern parts of the village of Ivanivske, and also attacks Ukrainian positions in Bohdanivka.

On this axis, russia's closest operational target is almost certainly the capture of Chasiv Yar, located about 5 km from the front line.