Over the last day, the Ukrainian military eliminated 920 russian soldiers, and the total losses of the russian army in personnel since the beginning of a large-scale invasion made about 424,980 of the military. In addition, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 8 tanks, 33 artillery systems and 2 enemy air defense systems.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 03/11/24 were approximately:

personnel - about 424,980 (+ 920) people eliminated;

tanks - 6,739 (+ 8) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 12,874 (+ 24) units;

artillery systems - 10,499 (+ 33) units;

MLRS - 1,016 (+ 1) units;

air defense means - 711 (+ 2) units;

aircraft - 347 units;

helicopters - 325 units;

operational-tactical level UAVs - 8,141 (+ 59) units;

cruise missiles - 1,919 units;

ships/boats - 26 (+ 1) units;

submarines - 1 unit;

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 1,826 (+ 74) units;

special equipment - 1,686 (+ 14) units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Tuesday, March 5, Sergei Kotov, a russian patrol ship of Project 22160, was hit in Crimea. It was attacked by Magura V5 naval drones and sustained three damages at once.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov took part in the attack on the Zmiinyi Island along with the Moskva cruiser.