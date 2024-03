Share:













Russians cannot be called slaves because they obediently listen to their russian dictator vladimir putin and are not capable of any protests.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this in an interview with ELTA, Delfi quotes.

Kuleba noted that he does not expect any actions from the Russians directed against their regime. According to him, if putin is not stopped, he will continue to carry out his so-called "mission," which is to restore the influence of the Soviet Union. Russian elections also mean nothing and will not change, Kuleba said.

"As for Russian society, after the Kremlin launched a large-scale invasion, it is hoped that the Russians will be able to rebel, take to the streets, protest and shake the foundations of the regime. After more than two years of war, do you think there is still any hope that the Russian public can become the "X" element that can cause changes in Russia?" Kuleba emphasized.

The Foreign Minister noted that in russia people are "blind and deaf."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 9, Dmytro Kuleba advised to read the history books and study the statements of the russian dictator vladimir putin.

On March 8, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina compared russia with an alcoholic whose actions cannot be predicted.

On February 26, Kuleba said that confiscating the assets of the aggressor country of the russian federation could force other countries to think twice before committing acts of aggression.