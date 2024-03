Prime Minister of Latvia compares russia to alcoholic whose actions cannot be predicted

Share:













Copied



The aggressor country of russia is like an alcoholic whose behavior can never be predicted, and neighboring countries should be aware of this.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Siliņa, LSM writes.

"We live next to a neighbor who, one might say, is like a kind of alcoholic or drug addict, whose actions we cannot predict," the Prime Minister said.

According to her, Latvia adheres to a clear plan for strengthening the borders with the russian federation and Belarus.

"We are strengthening ourselves so that our defense capabilities are unified throughout the Baltics. And these visual changes are actually visible already now and will be visible even more this year," the Prime Minister stressed.

We will remind you that earlier the President of Latvia published a caricature and trolled Western politicians who only promise help to Ukraine. In the published cartoon, a soldier looks into boxes of ammunition provided, but only two of the six have them. Others have only empty promises.