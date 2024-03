Share:













Copied



All internal resources of Ukraine are directed to financing the army, so the state has almost exhausted its capabilities.

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction Roksolana Pidlasa has stated this, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, March 10.

Pidlasa said that Ukraine allocated almost half of its USD 87 billion budget for 2024 for defense-related expenses, but its domestic revenues are only USD 46 billion. This means that the state needs to cover this deficit with the help of international partners and reduce non-military costs. According to her, the budget deficit will increase further due to the mobilization of up to 500,000 recruits, since billions will be needed for their salaries, training and equipment.

"We have practically exhausted our capabilities - all internal resources are used to finance the army," said Roksolana Pidlasa, head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee.

Pidlasa said the original "plan A" for Ukraine was that aid from the U.S. and EU would start flowing in January. Aid delays meant Kyiv began considering "plan B" and even "plan C," Pidlasa said. The government is also considering significantly reducing non-military spending and raising taxes, she added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 7, the coordinator of strategic communications of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, stated that the White House will continue to work with the U.S. Congress to approve a funding package for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Western countries have allocated almost all the necessary funds for the implementation of the Czech initiative to purchase 800,000 artillery shells.

On February 28, CNN, citing anonymous officials, reported that the Pentagon was weighing whether to use the latest source of military aid funding to support Ukraine's military efforts against russia.