British Challenger 2 tanks did well at the front, but only half of them remain in combat-ready condition. Only one is completely destroyed.

Defense Express reported this with reference to the British edition of The Sun.

7 out of 14 Challenger 2 tanks are in combat-ready condition. At the same time, only one was critically hit, which the russian Lancet hit. The tank burned out, but its crew remained alive. Two more tanks were damaged, but were also repaired. And one more remained for training.

The publication explained that such a percentage of combat-ready vehicles is due to the fact that they simply do not have time to repair from ordinary faults. For example, it is often necessary to repair the parts of the tower and the aiming system. It takes months to wait for details.

The military calls the Challenger 2's main advantage its rifled 120 mm L30A1 gun, which remains the only one of its kind. It allows you to fire for 4.5 kilometers. The military also likes reliable armor. Enhanced protection is extremely important for tank duels, but Ukrainian tankers did not mention any such case, saying "the terrain does not contribute to this." And in reality, Challenger 2 mainly performs tasks to destroy enemy infantry positions, pillboxes, as well as to destroy light armored vehicles of the russian federation.

At the same time, Ukrainian tankers do not have specialized shells to fight infantry. However, in Ukraine, tanks have to fulfill just such goals.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, the enemy approximately lost 900 units of personnel and dozens of tanks.