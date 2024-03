Share:













Over the past day, the enemy approximately lost 900 units of personnel and dozens of tanks.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of March 10, 2024, russia's total losses are approximately:

personnel - about 424,060 (+ 900) people;

tanks - 6,731 (+ 19) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 12,850 (+ 27) units;

artillery systems - 10,466 (+ 38) units;

MLRS - 1,015 (+ 3) units;

air defense means - 709 (+ 2) units;

aircraft - 347 units;

helicopters - 325 units;

operational-tactical level UAVs - 8,082 (+ 41);

cruise missiles - 1,919;

ships/boats - 26 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 13,752 (+ 69) units;

special equipment - 1,672 (+ 6).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, despite the expectations of Kyiv and its Western allies, the russian invaders failed to achieve rapid success after the capture of Avdiivka: the Ukrainian Armed Forces defense forces destroy the enemy's undisguised infantry.

The day before, on March 8, russia's losses in manpower amounted to 850 invaders. More than 50 artillery systems and a quarter of a hundred armored fighting vehicles were also destroyed.

Over the past day, 45 combat clashes took place in the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group - this is two thirds of the battles of the entire russian-Ukrainian front.