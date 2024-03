Share:













Copied



In Poland, farmers unlocked the Krakovets checkpoint, but other destinations remain blocked.

The speaker of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andrii Demchenko has stated this on the air of the telethon.

Polish farmers continue to block traffic. As of now, this is in five directions. Before that, as you know, there were six," the speaker said.

The only checkpoint free from protesters is Krakovets, but farmers have already announced the resumption of protests there on March 13. There are also 600 trucks in line at this checkpoint.

In all directions, about 1,700 trucks are in queues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the blocking of the movement of Ukrainian trucks on the border with Poland, said that only 5% of Ukrainian agro-export passes through this border, so the reason for the protests of Polish farmers lies not in grain, but in politics.

On February 20, Polish farmers began tighter restrictions on the movement of vehicles on the border with Ukraine.