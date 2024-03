Share:













Despite the expectations of Kyiv and its Western allies, the russian invaders failed to achieve rapid success after the capture of Avdiivka: the defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy the enemy's undisguised infantry.

This is stated in the analytical article of The New York Times.

Western partners feared that after the capture of Avdiivka, the enemy would be able to quickly move west to strategic settlements, but the russian army stopped near three villages west of Avdiivka.

Three factors contributed to this:

terrain that is not suitable for offensive operations;

exhaustion of russian troops after months of fighting;

Ukrainian army, which sent significant forces to defend the area.

However, the russian federation still maintains the initiative on the battlefield and can break through Ukrainian defense lines if there is no American military assistance.

Over the past 10 days, moscow has captured only a little more than a square kilometer of land. Its fighters got into battles in the villages of Berdychi, Orlivka and Tonenke.

The invaders managed to advance thanks to small assault groups, which were then pushed back.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 8, russia's losses in manpower amounted to 850 invaders. More than 50 artillery systems and a quarter of a hundred armored fighting vehicles were also destroyed.

Over the past day, 45 combat clashes took place in the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group - this is two thirds of the battles of the entire russian-Ukrainian front.