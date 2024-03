Share:













On March 8, russia's losses in manpower amounted to 850 invaders. More than 50 artillery systems and a quarter of a hundred armored fighting vehicles were also destroyed.

Updated data on enemy losses were published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

In total, on March 8, the invaders lost 226 units of military equipment and weapons.

During the past day, thanks to the efforts of Ukrainian soldiers, about 850 russian invaders left the front. In total, during the full-scale invasion, russia has already lost about 423,160 of its soldiers.

Also, on March 8, a powerful "demilitarization" of the occupation army continued along the front line. During the day, the defenders destroyed six enemy tanks (in total, 6,712 have already been eliminated), 25 AFVs (a total of 12,823) and 53 artillery systems (a total of 10,428).

The occupiers also lost one MLRS (1,012) and three air defense systems (707).

The number of destroyed russian aircraft (347) and helicopters (325) remains unchanged.

Although, Ukrainian soldiers landed 43 enemy drones of the operational and tactical level (bringing the total number of drones lost by the enemy of this level to 8,041).

The data on destroyed enemy cruise missiles (1,919), ships/boats (26), submarines (one) remains unchanged. But motor vehicle equipment of the invaders decreased by 85 units per day (in total, the enemy has already lost 13,683 motor vehicles and tank trucks), and special equipment - by ten units (total losses now - 1,666).