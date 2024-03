Share:













The Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, Yehor Cherniev, advocates the mobilization of military pensioners.

He expressed this opinion in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"The military is retiring earlier than other categories, they are basically at the age at which they can be mobilized, so I personally support this position," he commented on the idea of ​ ​ mobilizing military pensioners.

According to him, the amendment to the bill that military pensioners should be put on the military records is based on logic.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MPs Oleksandra Ustinova, David Arakhamia and Solomiya Bobrovska propose to supplement sub-paragraph 1 of paragraph 2 of section II "Final provisions" of the bill with norms according to which male citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 60 years dismissed from service (including in connection with retirement) should be put on the military records in territorial centers of recruitment and social support.

Halyna Tretiakova, head of the Verkhovna Rada committee on social policy and the protection of veterans' rights, said that in Ukraine there are 156,000 military pensioners under the age of 60 who do not work anywhere and do not serve in the Armed Forces.