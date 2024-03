Russians using golf carts for assaults due to lack of armored vehicles on Zaporizhzhia axis - Tarnavskyi

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, due to a lack of armored vehicles, russian invasion troops use improvised vehicles for assault operations: golf carts, ATVs, buggies. The Armed Forces of Ukraine call such assaults ‘old banger meat assaults’.

The commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group Oleksandr Tarnavskyi announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We continue to beat the enemy on the Zaporizhzhia axis. Occupiers suffer heavy losses in manpower and equipment. Often, due to a lack of armored vehicles, invaders use improvised vehicles for assault operations - golf carts, ATVs, buggies, etc. Accordingly, losses are increasing among Russians, because these ‘old bangers’ do not give any additional protection. We already call them ‘old banger meat assaults’," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 7, Tarnavskyi said that the enemy had noticeably intensified on the Orikhove axis.

At the end of February, Tarnavskyi said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are strengthening the defense of settlements located west of Avdiivka (Donetsk Region).