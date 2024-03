Share:













The aggressor country of russia uses the Mohajer-6 UAV of Iranian origin for reconnaissance over the Black Sea, as well as for correcting strikes on the coast of Ukraine.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

So, according to British intelligence, Mohajer-6 is an unmanned aerial vehicle of Iranian production, provided by the russian federation and spotted flying over the Black Sea and Crimea. Mohajer-6 is designed for reconnaissance, surveillance, target detection, but it can also conduct air-to-ground attacks using free-fall guided munitions.

Infographic: X/Ministry of Defence

British intelligence points out that the practical range of this Iranian UAV is limited by line-of-sight to provide real-time operator control: approximately 200 km at an altitude of 3.3 km. It can be expanded by transferring control to another ground control station.

Infographic: X/Ministry of Defence

British intelligence suggests that the presence of the Mohajer-6 in western Crimea may indicate that russia is trying to identify threats to russian ports and ships after Ukraine's recent successes.

"There is a real possibility that their task also includes supporting the russian processes of launching strikes on the southwestern coast of Ukraine," the intelligence officers add.

The review also notes that Ukraine destroyed at least one Mohajer-6 on September 23, 2022 over the Black Sea, and russia likely accidentally shot down such a drone over Crimea on June 6, 2023.

