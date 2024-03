Share:













The Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, Yehor Cherniev, predicts the mobilization age to be lowered from 27 to 25 years.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"Yes. From what I see, there is a single position in the Ministry of Defense, in the Armed Forces, and in the Verkhovna Rada. The last word, the last signature remains with the President," he answered the question whether the mobilization age will be reduced from 27 to 25 years.

He named two possible options for lowering the mobilization age: the signing by the President of the adopted bill on appropriate changes and the adoption of a bill with an appropriate norm.

"There is agreement within the Committee that the norm should remain - lowering the mobilization age from 27 to 25 years. Then it is procedural, what will be the first to be signed, it will come into force," he concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the new version of the mobilization bill provides for the mobilization age to be lowered to 25 years.