The Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, Yehor Cherniev, has said that the committee does not have a final position on the timing of demobilization.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"There is no final position of the committee yet. We postponed this block for later to receive clarifications from the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as to collect all the proposals there are from our fellow parliamentarians," the MP said.

According to him, only the General Staff, which knows its mobilization needs and demobilization capabilities, can agree on the exact term of service.

Cherniev noted that the committee has considerations on the need to differentiate the timing of demobilization depending on where the service of the fighter takes place - on the front line or in the rear.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the mobilization bill voted in the first reading provides for the demobilization of the military after 3 years of service without taking into account the place of service.