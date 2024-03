Share:













Copied



Today, March 8, Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis arrived in Kyiv on a working visit.

"It is a great honor to return to Ukraine, which courageously rebuffs Russia's brutal and illegal aggression, as well as again express unwavering support of the European Union. Ukraine, its people, have already made their clear choice, no matter what the Kremlin thinks. Their future in Europe," wrote Dombrovskis and posted a photo from the station in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Commission invited European Union member states to extend the "transport visa-free" with Ukraine, but to do so with a number of changes to the agreement.

Earlier it was reported that the European Commission informed the leadership of the member states of the European Union about the need to immediately stop the supply of sanctioned goods to russia. At the same time, EU finance chief Mairead McGuinness and trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis, who co-signed the letter, said they would soon share detailed information on where companies are evading sanctions.