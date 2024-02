Brussels calls on EU leaders to urgently crack down on supply of sanctioned goods to russia - Politico

The European Commission has informed the leadership of the member states of the European Union of the need to urgently crack down on the supply of sanctioned goods to the russian federation.

Politico reports this with reference to the corresponding letter of the European Commission, which was at the disposal of the news organization.

According to the text of the document, the European Commission warned the capitals of European countries about the need for "immediate, concerted and firm action by all of us."

EU finance chief Mairead McGuinness and trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis, who co-signed the letter, said they would soon share detailed information on where companies are evading sanctions.

They also warned that in April this year they intend to hold repeated meetings with the leaders of the EU member states and discuss with them the measures taken to block the supply of sanctioned items to russia.

The publication recalls that although the sanctions themselves against the russian federation are agreed at the level of the European Union, the leadership of the EU member states is responsible for their implementation. For its part, the European Commission provides control over how they do it.

Most of the sanctioned goods entering the russian federation from the EU countries pass first through third countries that are not members of the EU.

Also, such goods are often supplied by subsidiaries of European companies operating outside the European Union.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 5, Lithuania proposed to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to create a register of individuals and legal entities that help russia bypass sanctions.

Recall that in December 2023 it became known that a special unit will be created in the UK, which will fight against companies supplying the russian federation with sanctioned goods.

We also reported that according to a study by the Yermak-McFaul Sanctions Group, russia almost completely resumed the export of military goods, despite numerous sanctions.