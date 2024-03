Share:













French President Emmanuel Macron said at a meeting with parliamentary parties that sending troops to Ukraine is possible if the russian army breaks through to Kyiv or Odesa.

This was stated by the representative of the Communist Party, Fabien Roussel, L'Independant reports.

According to him, the President showed parliamentarians maps of possible directions of russian strikes in Ukraine.

"Macron mentioned a scenario that could trigger an intervention: the advance of the front toward Odesa or toward Kyiv," the politician explained.

The coordinator of the Invincible France party, Manuel Bompard, said that he "came to the meeting worried and left even more worried."

It will be recalled that earlier French President Emmanuel Macron said during his visit to the Czech Republic that Europe is approaching the moment when "it will be appropriate not to be a coward."

On February 27, French President Emmanuel Macron allowed Western troops to be sent to the territory of Ukraine.

On February 28, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, Stéphane Séjourné, stated that military personnel of Western countries could participate in special operations in Ukraine without engaging in combat operations with the russian army.