The Ukrainian army does not have enough weapons and reliable fortifications to resist the offensive of the aggressor state of the russian federation after the loss of the well-fortified town of Avdiivka in the Donetsk Region.

The Wall Street Journal reported this on Thursday, March 7.

Planning errors and a shortage of weapons led to the fact that Ukraine lost the opportunity to build defensive lines on a key section of the front. This means that the Ukrainian military dig in while fighting off russian attacks, which can significantly complicate these efforts.

"Moscow knows that Ukrainian units lack fresh soldiers and ammunition. The United States and Europe are unable to quickly rearm Kyiv. Ukrainian officials and military commanders say that the current tactics of Russia's probing attacks are aimed at benefiting Moscow’s advantage,” the material says.

The Ukrainian military began the process of planning defensive fortifications near Avdiivka only three months ago, but progress has been limited, since Ukraine has built fairly simple trench lines, but no more. At the same time, russia is attacking Ukrainian troops at several points along the 966-kilometer front line, trying to capitalize on the recent capture of Avdiivka, its first major battlefield victory in months.

For comparison, russia began to develop its defense strategy in the south of Ukraine six months before Ukraine's counteroffensive, strengthening its position with several lines of threats and obstacles, such as landmines, dragon teeth, anti-transport ditches, trenches, etc., all supported by infantry, artillery and aviation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 17, it was announced that the Defense Forces of Ukraine completed the operation to exit semi-encircled Avdiivka.

On February 26, the Defense Forces withdrew from the village of Lastochkyne on the Avdiivka axis.

On February 1, the State Border Guard Service announced the activation of russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in two regions in the north of Ukraine.