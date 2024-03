More than 2,000 trucks on border with Poland. State Border Guard Service names "most difficult" directions

There were 2,300 trucks in line at the Ukraine-Poland border as of Thursday morning, March 7. The situation with traffic at three of the six blocked checkpoints - Krakovets, Yahodyn and Shehyni is the most difficult.

A spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andrii Demchenko reported this during a telethon.

"As of the morning, this figure is somewhere near the level of almost 2,300 cargo vehicles. This is in total in all six directions, where Polish farmers continue to block or make it difficult for trucks to pass. The most is opposite the Krakovets and Yahodyn checkpoints," he said.

Demchenko noted that Polish farmers continue to block traffic for trucks in the direction of leaving Ukraine and entering Poland, we are talking about the direction of the Yahodyn checkpoint.

"Also, of course, small indicators in this direction are in the opposite direction towards Ukraine. Over the past day, about 50 trucks crossed," he added.

Also, according to him, the situation is quite difficult in the direction of the Shehyni checkpoint.

"If from Friday to Monday they totally blocked traffic for freight vehicles in both directions. Then from Monday, although they allow, but practically a small number of cargo vehicles. For example, 20 trucks passed through this checkpoint to enter Ukraine over the past day, and only 3 trucks that were taken by the adjacent side towards Poland," the speaker stated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the blocking of the movement of Ukrainian trucks on the border with Poland, said that only 5% of Ukrainian agro-export passes through this border, so the reason for the protests of Polish farmers lies not in grain, but in politics.

On February 20, Polish farmers began tighter restrictions on the movement of vehicles on the border with Ukraine.