In January-June 2023, compared to the same period last year, the enterprises that are part of the Ukrtruboprom association increased pipe production by 5% to 253,500 tons.

This is stated in the message of the association, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the 1st half of the year, pipe enterprises demonstrated a diverse dynamics. In particular, Interpipe Niko Tube and Ukrtruboisol increased the production of seamless pipes by 12.4% and 81.8%, respectively, while Trubostal reduced - by 69.4%, Centravis - stainless pipes by 3%, Interpipe Novomoskovsk Pipe Plant - electric welding pipes by 79.5%, production of pipes by Oscar decreased by 27.7%," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, Ukrtruboprom enterprises reduced pipe production by 37.9% to 449,700 tons.

Ukrtruboprom was founded in 1991, the association is engaged in the study of the activities of the pipe industry and the pipe market.