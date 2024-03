Share:













Today, March 7, Sweden officially became the 32nd member of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO).

This is evidenced by the relevant protocol published on the website of the U.S. Department of State.

The ceremony of raising the Swedish flag over NATO headquarters in Brussels is due to take place on Monday, March 11, with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson taking part.

Protocol on Sweden joining NATO. Document: state.gov

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2022, Finland and Sweden applied for membership in the North Atlantic Alliance. For many years, the countries adhered to neutrality and non-aligned status, but the full-scale invasion of the aggressor country of russia in Ukraine forced the authorities of these countries to reconsider their policy on this issue.

In April 2023, Finland became the 31st NATO member.

Most Alliance members quickly ratified Sweden's application as well. However, there were problems with the two countries - Turkey and Hungary.

Hungary became the last of the 31 Alliance members to formally lend their support as Turkey ratified the request back in January 2024.