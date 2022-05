Finland and Sweden officially applied for NATO membership at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

This is reported by European Pravda.

Finnish Ambassador to NATO Klaus Korhonen and Swedish Ambassador Axel Wernhoff submitted the applications to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, officially launching a process that will end a decade of Finnish neutrality and about 200 years of Swedish neutrality.

“This is a beautiful day at a critical time for our security… Each country has the right to choose its own path. You made your choice after a carefully democratic process and I applaud your decision to join NATO. You are our closest partners and your membership will enhance our common security. This is a historic moment,” Jens Stoltenberg said.

Now each of the 30 allies in the North Atlantic Alliance must agree on the countries' applications.

Earlier we reported that on Monday, May 16, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto announced that his country was applying for NATO membership.

On the same day, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced that her country was also applying for membership in the North Atlantic Alliance.

We also reported that, according to RFE/RL's Brussels correspondent Rikard Jozwiak, NATO will start considering applications from Sweden and Finland on May 18.

