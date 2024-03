Share:













Ukraine should seize the initiative from the russian invaders, but delays in Western assistance will postpone the efforts of the Defense Forces.

The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has said this in its report as of March 6, 2024.

Military analysts noted that the commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, said on March 6 that Ukraine would try to seize the initiative and conduct counteroffensive actions in 2024.

According to analysts, Ukraine's attempt to seize the initiative in 2024 has grounds in terms of operational feasibility.

"Russia will be able to determine the location, time, scale, and requirements of fighting in Ukraine as long as it retains the theater-wide initiative, which may allow Russia to force Ukraine to expend materiel and manpower in reactive defensive operations, denying Ukraine the ability to amass the materiel necessary for future counteroffensive operations,” the report says.

ISW continues to assess that it would be unwise for Ukraine to cede the advantage of the theater-wide initiative to russia for longer than is necessary

However, experts add, further delays in providing Western security assistance are likely to postpone Ukrainian efforts to regain the initiative throughout the theater.

“Materiel shortages are forcing Ukrainian forces to husband materiel and uncertainty about future assistance is likely constraining Ukrainian operational planning.

Delays in crucial assistance will force Ukraine to make difficult decisions about how to allocate resources between future operationally significant counteroffensive operations and ongoing Ukrainian defensive operations against Russian attackers who currently hold the initiative,” the review notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is looking for who "leaked" the plan of the counteroffensive of Ukraine to the kremlin.