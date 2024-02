Defense Intelligence looking for who "leaked" plan of Ukraine's counteroffensive to Kremlin

The Defense Intelligence is looking for who "leaked" the plan of Ukraine's counteroffensive to the russian Kremlin.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Ministry of Defense's Defense Intelligence, said this in an interview with the CBC publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We had, let's say, information, evidence that the russian federation became aware of the plans," Budanov said.

He added that this leak of documents is a serious problem for Ukraine and the Defense Intelligence is looking into the circumstances of the data leak.

"This is a serious problem, and we are taking certain measures," emphasized the head of the Defense Intelligence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last year classified military documents appeared on Twitter and Telegram, which related to US and NATO plans to help Ukraine before the planned counteroffensive. The Pentagon is investigating who could be behind their leak.

The documents did not contain specific battle plans for how, when and where Ukraine intended to launch its offensive, but reflected the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of March 1, 2023.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that russia may step up its offensive in late spring or early summer. He also stated that there will be several military action plans for 2024 due to information leaks.