European Commission President condemns russian missile attack on Odesa during the visit of Zelenskyy and Mitso

Share:













Copied



The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, called the attack by the russian army on Odesa on March 6, during the visit of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyyi, and the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a vile attack.

She wrote about this on X.

"I strongly condemn the vile attack on Odesa by russia during @ZelenskyyUa and @kMitsotakis's visit. No one is intimidated by this new attempt at terror - certainly not the two leaders on the ground nor the brave people of Ukraine. More than ever, we stand by Ukraine," wrote Ursula von der Leyen on March 6, 2024.

As earlier reported, on March 6, a powerful explosion thundered in Odesa. It was reported on social networks that the russians had launched a missile attack on the city.

At the same time, the Greek mass media reported on the visit of the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, to Odesa, where he was scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

There was information that the occupiers fired a ballistic missile at the motorcade of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which was 150 meters away from the Greek mission led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Later it became known that the russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa, as a result of which five people died.

The Southern Defense Forces reported that the attack on Odesa was not related to a specific visit and was aimed at port infrastructure.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, five people died, and seven were injured as a result of this missile attack. A one-story building with an area of 300 square meters was partially destroyed, and three buildings were damaged. A total of 19 people and six State Emergency Situations Service (SESS) units were involved.