In February 2024, Ukraine increased the transit of russian natural gas through its gas transport system to Europe by 23% year over year to 1.2 billion cubic meters.

The Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the company Ukrainian GTS Operator.

In the first two months of 2024, Ukraine increased transit of russian gas by 31.6% year over year to 2.5 billion cubic meters.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in January, Ukraine increased the transit of russian gas by 32% to 1.3 billion cubic meters.

In 2023, Ukraine reduced the transit of russian gas by 28.5% year over year to 14.65 billion cubic meters.

In March, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine does not plan to negotiate with russia on the extension of the contract for the transit of russian natural gas after its completion, but if European partners are interested in it, Kyiv is ready to consider transit options.

In December 2019, the companies Naftogaz of Ukraine, the Ukrainian GTS Operator, and russia's Gazprom signed an agreement on the transit of russian gas to Europe through the territory of Ukraine from 2020.

Ukraine and russia have agreed that, according to the new gas transit contract for five years, which can be extended after 2024, the volume of transit in 2020 will be 65 billion cubic meters of gas, and in 2021-2024 - 40 billion cubic meters each.