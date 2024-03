Share:













Polish protesters threw firecrackers and paving stones at police, several of them broke through to the Sejm building. In response, law enforcement officers used tear gas.

Onet and Polsatnews reported this on Wednesday, March 6.

In front of the Sejm building in Warsaw, clashes broke out between protesters and police. Several people stormed the Sejm during a farmers' protest in Warsaw. Smoke bombs and firecrackers were thrown at police. Police used tear gas. Protesters also threw paving stones, flares and eggs at law enforcement officers.

"In connection with the physical aggression of some of the protesters on Wiejska Street - against police officers - forced measures had to be applied. Importantly, these people have been urged to behave in accordance with the law before. Conduct that threatens the safety of our officers, including throwing paving stones at them, cannot be ignored and requires a firm and decisive response. The police are not a party to the ongoing dispute over which the protests are taking place," the police said.

Police detained more than a dozen people. It is not yet known how many of the aggressive people are possible provocateurs, and not farmers, the publication notes. Protest organizers in February warned protesters to beware of provocateurs trying to escalate the situation. It is possible that this happened today. Just before 3 p.m., police announced from a police car that the gathering was illegal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 4, Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Zvarych appealed to Polish farmers to stop "blocking the border with Ukraine, which is groundless and harmful for our friendly countries."

Also on March 4, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that no cases of blocking the delivery of weapons, military equipment and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine across the border with Poland have been recorded.

On February 28, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov said that none of the Ukrainian side is negotiating the closure of borders with Poland.