Currently, russian troops are launching guided aerial bombs (KABs) to the north of the Sumy Region from the Bryansk Region of the russian federation.

The press center of the Air Force Command reported this on Telegram.

"Guided aerial bombs to the north of the Sumy Region from the Bryansk Region," the report said.

"Re-discharge of guided aerial bombs to the north of the Sumy Region from the Bryansk Region!" the Air Force subsequently added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today a spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat said that the occupiers continue to drop dozens of KABs per day, despite the recent successes of the Ukrainian air defense.

Recall that since mid-February, the Ukrainian military shot down 12 enemy aircraft: 10 Su-34 fighter-bombers, a Su-35S fighter and an A-50 radar reconnaissance aircraft.

Note that the downed A-50 aircraft became the second such plane that the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed since the beginning of this year.

Earlier, British intelligence said that the russians began to think about bringing previously mothballed A-50 airframes back into service amid the loss of two such aircraft at once in a short period of time.