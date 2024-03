Trump meets with Musk in attempt to attract money from billionaire for his election campaign

The possible candidate for the presidency of the United States, Donald Trump, met with the American billionaire Elon Musk and discussed with him the possibility of allocating money to his election campaign.

This was reported by the American publication The New York Times with reference to people familiar with the meeting.

Interlocutors of the publication said that Trump and his team are actively looking for sponsors who will allocate money for his possible election campaign.

They added that Trump has been actively praising Musk to allies and hopes to meet the billionaire face-to-face soon.

It is not yet clear whether Musk plans to spend his fortune on Trump's behalf. But judging by his recent social media posts, he thinks it's necessary for Biden to be defeated in November.

The publication writes with reference to people who spoke with Musk privately, who confirmed that this is indeed his opinion.

With a fortune of about USD 200 billion, Musk could decide to back Trump and virtually single-handedly wipe out what is expected to be a huge financial advantage for Biden over Trump.

We will remind, on March 4, it became known that the US Supreme Court allowed Donald Trump to run for president.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of the state of Colorado banned Trump from participating in the presidential race. The US Supreme Court overturned this decision.

It will be recalled that during yesterday's "Super Tuesday" Trump won the primaries in 12 states.