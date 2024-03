Biden and Trump win primaries from their parties on "Super Tuesday"

On “Super Tuesday”, which determines the number of delegates, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump won primaries in 15 states.

This is reported by NBC News.

On Tuesday, Trump won the voting in 12 states: California, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Maine, Alabama, Massachusetts, Colorado and Minnesota.

At the same time, Biden won the primaries in California, Iowa, Virginia, North Carolina, Vermont, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Massachusetts, Maine, Arkansas, Texas, Alabama, Colorado and Minnesota.

Trump's only competitor for the Republican nomination, Nikki Haley, won only in Vermont. That puts Biden and Trump on an indirect path to a re-election clash that could happen for the first time since 1956. According to public opinion polls, both candidates have low support ratings among voters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 4, Donald Trump suffered his first defeat in the Republican Party primaries in the District of Columbia.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the decision of the Supreme Court of Colorado, which prohibited former President Donald Trump from running in the elections.

On March 2, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that Trump's return to the White House would help end the war in Ukraine.

On February 25, former Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson said that there is no need to fear the possible re-election of Trump as the President of the United States.