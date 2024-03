Share:













Copied



President of Argentina Javier Milei plans to pay an official visit to Kyiv and hold a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in June.

This is reported on Milei's Twitter (X) and Infobae.

It is noted that Milei will arrive in Kyiv with a "lightning visit" after the presentation of the Juan de Mariana awards in Madrid, the ceremony of which is scheduled for June 21, and the Hayek medal in Hamburg. It is possible that he will also make a stop in Paris and Berlin to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

His presidential tour will begin on June 19.

Milei will be the first leader of Latin America to come to Ukraine during the full-scale military aggression of the russian federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 10, 2023, Javier Milei, who won the presidential elections in Argentina, officially assumed the post of head of state. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was present at the inauguration ceremony.

In December 2023, the President of Argentina, Javier Milei, officially announced that the country will not join the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) union.