Share:













Copied



In the Kursk Oblast of the russian federation, a fire broke out at a fuel and lubricant warehouse. The russian side claims that the fire started after a drone strike.

This was announced by the governor of the Kursk Oblast, Roman Starovoyt.

According to him, the fuel tank caught fire. Rescuers are working on the spot. No casualties have yet been reported.

In the russian segment of social networks, it is claimed that the drone attacked the Mykhailiv mining and processing plant. The drone directly hit the fuel tank.

In addition, a drone attack was claimed in the neighboring Voronezh Oblast. Two drones were allegedly shot down there. There are no reports of casualties either.

At the same time, russian Telegram channels claim that the drones shot down over the Voronezh Oblast were flying to the Baltimore military airfield and an oil depot. One of the fragments allegedly fell on the territory of the oil depot in the Anninsky municipal district of the oblast.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have not yet commented on these attacks.

We will remind you that there was an explosion at the combined heat and power plant in Tuva, russia. However, neither the work of air defense nor drones was reported there.