Share:













Copied



In the russian city of Tuva, there was an explosion and fire at the Shagonarskaya combined heat and power plant (CHPP), as a result of which at least 10 people were injured there.

This was reported to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the aggressor country of russia.

The head of the republic, Vladislav Khovalig, claims that the reasons for the explosion are still unknown. Rescuers and russian guardsmen are currently working at the scene of the fire.

10 people were injured. They were taken to hospitals. There were no killed.

Most of them have carbon monoxide poisoning. Another employee of the CHPP was found to have a traumatic brain injury.

According to local media reports, all 4 boilers at Shagonarskaya CHPP are intact and did not explode. However, the central heating is turned off. The supply of heat is promised to be restored after the fire is extinguished.

Fire at the CHPP

Shagonar in Tuva on the map

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into March 5, the Gubkin oil depot in the village of Dolgoe of the Belgorod Oblast was attacked by unknown drones. The russians claim that all of them were allegedly shot down, but local residents post photos of the fire at this oil depot.