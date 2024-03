Until recently that would have been unimaginable - British Defence Secretary about Sergei Kotov destruction

Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom Grant Shapps has said the Black Sea is not safe for russia's fleet, which until recently could not have been imagined. He stressed that with the help of Western partners, the Defence Forces of Ukraine can unlock victories that were once considered impossible.

He wrote about this on X.

“The Black Sea is not safe for Putin’s Navy. Until recently that would have been unimaginable. Now because the West backed Ukraine, it’s undeniable. If we get them what they need, the bravery & skill of the Ukrainian Armed Forces can unlock victories once thought impossible,” the message reads.

Recall that on the night of Tuesday, March 5, a russian patrol ship of Project 22160 Sergei Kotov was hit in Crimea. It was attacked by Magura V5 naval drones and suffered three damages at once.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov took part in the attack on the Zmiinyi Island along with the Moskva cruiser.

Spokesman for the Naval Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk informed that a helicopter that the ship was carrying went to the bottom along with the russian ship Sergei Kotov. Most likely, it was Ka-29 or Ka-27.