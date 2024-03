Share:













Facebook and Instagram experienced an outage on Tuesday, March 5. Users report problems in the work of social networks Facebook and Instagram.

Downdetector writes about it.

The technical problems started around 5:15 p.m. Kyiv time. Users complain about the impossibility of logging into their account.

There are also problems with Instagram. Although access to the accounts is preserved, the feed in the application does not update.

In particular, as of 5:10 p.m., users were massively reporting that they had been “kicked out” of their accounts.

Previously, problems with publications and updating information in posts were also recorded.

