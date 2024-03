SPFU puts up for sale Lokhvytskyi Distillery in Poltava Region

Share:













Copied



The State Property Fund has announced an online auction on March 6 in the ProZorro.Sales system for the privatization of the Lokhvytskyi Alcohol Plant (Poltava Region).

This is stated in the message of the SPFU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The starting price of the distillery is UAH 11.33 million.

"The Lokhvytskyi Alcohol Plant is a food industry enterprise in the city of Zavodske. A giant that comprehensively processed sugar-containing molasses into alcohol, yeast, carbon dioxide. The facility will suit many categories of investors as production is subject to recovery. Also, on the basis of the SE, you can create a processing enterprise or relocate the business from the temporarily occupied territories," the message says.

It is noted that this asset has a promising location with a successful transport interchange, large production facilities and a total real estate area.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state budget for 2024 includes UAH 4 billion of privatization revenues.

The SPFU planned to complete the privatization of distilleries in 2023.