The russian army is trying to compensate for the loss of 13 aircraft by increasing the activity of drones. In addition, the aircraft that serve to drop bombs in the south are also collecting information, although not as effectively as A-50.

The head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk announced this on the air of the national telethon.

"Today they have intensified their unmanned reconnaissance and for several days in a row, we have observed in our area of ​ ​ responsibility, in particular, the increased activity of such unmanned aerial vehicles - 100-130 units per day in our area of ​ ​ responsibility both along the contact line and somewhat deeper. So the enemy is trying to compensate for the quantity, no longer quality," she said.

According to the speaker, aircraft of tactical aviation of the russian federation, which previously performed tasks to direct guided aerial bombs, today, without risking their own hulls, stay away, in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas and from there also serve to collect information.

"But this process is difficult because the equipment of these aircraft does not meet the capacity of the A-50. And the A-50 itself, although the Russians still have it, we have not observed for about a week," said Humeniuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 23, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down a russian A-50 “Shmel” (Bumblebee) long-range radar detection and control aircraft.

The ISW noted that the destruction of the russian aircraft in recent weeks forced the aggressor state of the russian federation to significantly reduce the activity of its aircraft in the east of Ukraine. At the same time, in the future, the russian command may decide to take the risk of further aviation losses in pursuit of further tactical benefits.