The State Property Fund plans to privatize 17 objects of the Ukrspyrt state enterprise in 2024.

The head of the State Property Fund Vitalii Koval announced this in a column on the website of the Liga publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, in March 2024, the SPFU will hold 4 auctions on the privatization of distilleries.

"Since the beginning of the sale of distilleries, the SPFU has organized 115 online auctions in the ProZorro.Sales system. Almost half - 54 auctions - ended with the sale of lots. Each of these successful auctions averaged 3.2 bidders. Thanks to competition, the price of assets increased 2.4 times: from the starting price of UAH 1.25 billion to UAH 3.01 billion," Koval said.

According to him, the combined economic effect of the demonopolization of the alcohol industry has already exceeded UAH 4 billion.

The average cost of selling one object of the alcohol industry amounted to UAH 56 million.

At the same time, the most expensive lot was the property of the Kosarskyi distillery in the Cherkasy Region, this asset was purchased for UAH 162 million.

"The SPFU through auctions in the ProZorro.Sales electronic trading system has already transferred 54 objects of this industry to private investors. Most of the enterprises were sold in the Ternopil Region (14 worth the amount of UAH 921 million), as well as in the Lviv Region (9 for almost UAH 650 million) and the Vinnytsia Region (10 for UAH 409 million)," Koval said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state budget for 2024 includes UAH 4 billion of privatization revenues.

The SPFU planned to complete the privatization of distilleries in 2023.