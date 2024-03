Share:













On March 4, there was a surplus of electricity in the power system of Ukraine, at the request of the Ukrenergo National Energy Company, its excess was transferred to Poland in the total amount of 246 MWh (from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.).

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that there are 10 power units and 2 TPPs and CHPPs buildings in reserve, which will be used in case of need.

"Own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, commercial import and export of electricity is also planned. The situation is under control. The system is balanced. Shutdown schedules do not apply," the message says.

