On Monday, March 4, during the day, it is planned to export a record amount of electricity - 13,264 MWh, with the maximum capacity in individual hours up to 716 MW.

This follows from a statement by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Ukrainian electricity will be exported to five countries: Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Moldova.

"Electricity is exported from Ukraine to other countries only if there is no deficit in the energy system. River floods and sunny weather contribute to the active operation of hydroelectric power plants and renewable energy power plants. Thanks to this, electricity producers have the opportunity not only to fully meet the needs of Ukrainian consumers but also to sell electricity to neighboring countries, receiving funds for further recovery after the armed attacks of the russians," the message states.

A small amount of electricity is planned to be imported in the evening hours from Slovakia, Moldova, and Romania.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, since March, the European Network of System Operators of Electricity Transmission (ENTSO-E) has increased the capacity of interstate interconnectors for the export of electricity from Ukraine and Moldova from 400 MW to 550 MW per hour.